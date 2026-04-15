ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12238 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
565 0

Three people killed and 13 others injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Nadiivka, Nezlamne, Novodmytrivka, Kizomys, Rozliv, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Novoraisk, Osokorivka, Mylove, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

What the Russians targeted

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging in particular 3 high-rise buildings and 12 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a shop, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a private garage and cars.

As a result of the Russian aggression , one person was killed and a further 13 were injured.

It later emerged that two men had been killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of Russian drone attacks on 13 April.

They sustained fatal injuries as a result of enemy drones striking their cars. The relevant services are currently identifying the victims.

Kherson region
Kherson region
Kherson region
Kherson region
Kherson region

Watch more: Without electricity, gas, food or medicine: marines from 34th Brigade show what Russians have turned Oleshky into. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12209) shoot out (18088) Kherson region (2770)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 