Six people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, seven high-rise buildings were damaged; in Seleznyvka, one private house was destroyed and 12 were damaged. In Sloviansk, two people were injured, a farm was damaged and a car was destroyed. In Druzhkivka, three people were injured, a private house was destroyed, two high-rise buildings and a private house were damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was injured.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siversk district, a house was damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 13 times. 318 people, including 37 children, were evacuated from the front line.











Read: Two people were killed and 11 others wounded as a result of enemy strikes on the Kherson region