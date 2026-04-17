One person was injured as result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region; dozens of houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Dobropillia .

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, an administrative building and a high-rise block were destroyed, and an administrative building and five high-rise blocks were damaged; in Raigorodok, eight private houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, 9 high-rise buildings, 8 private homes, an administrative building and a car were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 5 private homes and a lorry were damaged.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, private houses were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times. 277 people, including 52 children, have been evacuated from the front line.













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