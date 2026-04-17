ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12711 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
2 971 0

"Pantsir-S1" down: in Mariupol, Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed enemy SAM system. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) continue to systematically neutralise enemy air defence systems in the temporarily occupied territories. This time, a successful operation was carried out in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thanks to the skill of the crews, known as the "USF Birds", another target was detected and successfully destroyed – a Russian "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Enemy Tor-M1 air defence system shot down two Ukrainian drones but was destroyed by third. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12227) Mariupol (1175) Donetsk region (6014) anti-aircraft missile systems (232) Unmanned Systems Forces (435) Mariupolskyy district (77)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 