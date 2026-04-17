"Pantsir-S1" down: in Mariupol, Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed enemy SAM system. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) continue to systematically neutralise enemy air defence systems in the temporarily occupied territories. This time, a successful operation was carried out in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thanks to the skill of the crews, known as the "USF Birds", another target was detected and successfully destroyed – a Russian "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

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