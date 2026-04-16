SSU and Unmanned Systems Forces destroy Russian fuel trains near Luhansk. VIDEO

Officers of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together with units of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have destroyed Russian fuel trains near Luhansk.

This was reported by the SBU press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Targets identified and struck

During reconnaissance operations, SSU officers established that at railway stations near Luhansk the enemy had amassed freight trains carrying fuel intended to supply Russian military equipment.

After confirming the targets and passing coordinates to the Unmanned Systems Forces, high-precision strikes were carried out on the enemy facilities using FP-2 drones produced by Fire Point.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit 12 occupiers’ air defence systems in two weeks of April and attacked Russian rear bases. VIDEO

Significant damage

As a result of the strikes, fuel tank cars were destroyed, and railway infrastructure used by the occupiers to supply resources to the front was significantly damaged.

"The SSU, together with other units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, continues to systematically deprive the enemy of resources needed to wage war," the security service added.

Watch more: Nemesis Brigade drone operators strike enemy vehicle staging area in rear, destroying 3 armored fighting vehicles and 6 motor vehicles. VIDEO