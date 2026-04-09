Enemy Tor-M1 air defence system shot down two Ukrainian drones but was destroyed by third. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing the successful destruction of one of the enemy’s most dangerous air defence assets – the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system. The operation was carried out by pilots from the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF). This was reported by Censor.NET.

The incident took place near the village of Kalchynivka in the Donetsk region. The published footage captures a real-life duel between the occupiers’ equipment and Ukrainian drones.

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Chronology of the battle:

Enemy resistance: The Russian "Thor" crew spotted the threat and tried to fight back actively. The anti-aircraft system managed to fire missiles and destroy two Ukrainian drones.

Fatal strike: Despite the loss of the first drones, the SBS operators continued the attack. The third drone managed to outmanoeuvre the invaders’ air defence system and hit the target with precision.

Result: Following the direct hit, the enemy system sustained critical damage and was put out of action.

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