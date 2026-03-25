Turkish UN supplier is purchasing grain from occupied Mariupol from company linked to production of drones for Russia, - media

The Turkish company Erisler, which works with the UN World Food Programme as a supplier, purchases Ukrainian grain exported from the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol from the Russian company "Nika." At the same time, the owners of this firm are involved in the production of drones for the Russian military.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Slidstvo.Info."

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Details

According to the investigation, between 2023 and 2024, the Russian company "Nika" shipped over 54,000 tons of wheat from occupied Mariupol to Turkey.

Investigators determined that the owner of "Nika" is Russian businessman Roman Gurov. He is also the CEO of the sanctioned company "Roboavia," which manufactures "Sarych" reconnaissance drones and "Surprise" strike drones for the Russian occupation army.

Read more: Russia stole over 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from TOT, intelligence identified 45 vessels, - Sybiha

How much grain was exported?

According to Russian customs data, in 2023, "Nika" exported $3.7 million worth of wheat to Turkey and Egypt, and in 2024, this volume increased nearly fourfold—to 59,500 tons worth $12.9 million.

All product conformity declarations for the period from July 2022 to early 2026 indicate that the company’s production facilities are located in occupied Mariupol.

Customs declarations indicate that the recipient of the grain in Turkey is Global Commodities and Logistics Limited, but the final recipient of part of the shipment was Erisler. The Turkish company produces flour and instant noodles, which are also sold in Ukraine.

See more: Russia’s deputy agriculture minister was served with notice of suspicion of war crime for theft of over 4 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain

Journalists found that the laboratory analysis of one of the wheat shipments received by Erisler in April 2024 was conducted by the Ukrainian branch of the international company Cotecna in Odesa.

"Cotecna categorically denies any allegations regarding the provision of services related to agricultural commodities exported from territories of Ukraine not controlled by the government, including Mariupol," representatives of the company’s Geneva office stated in response to a request from journalists.

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that Russia had stolen more than 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories; intelligence agencies have identified 45 vessels.