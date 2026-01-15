Russia stole over 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from TOT, intelligence identified 45 vessels, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha calls for sanctions against Russia's shadow grain fleet.

This was reported by Censor.NET with refeerence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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The shadow grain fleet of the Russian Federation

"In 2025, Russia stole more than 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from our temporarily occupied territories. Moscow supplied it to markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Almost 40% was delivered to Egypt," the statement said.

Sybiha noted that Russia used ports in the Azov and Black Seas and created a shadow grain fleet to carry out illegal trade.

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Ukrainian intelligence has already identified 45 vessels involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain and its transportation to world markets. Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 43 of them, as well as against 39 captains.

Pressure on Russia

"We are also tracking companies involved in this illegal trade. All of them will feel the impact of Ukrainian sanctions, both judicial and special.

I call on our European partners to launch a systematic response to this Russian crime and the threat it poses to global food security," the foreign minister added.

He also stressed the importance of using all possible tools, both national and international. Ukraine also expects more coordinated actions and efforts from Frontex.

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According to Sibiga, all Russian infrastructure involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as its buyers, should be subject to European sanctions as soon as possible.

"We already have experience in countering Russia's shadow tanker fleet. Now is the time to stop the expansion of Russia's shadow grain fleet.

After all, this is not only a threat to global food security, but also another source of funding for the Kremlin regime and its military machine," the minister noted.

See also: Sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet: up to 20% of ships stopped, losses to reach $30 billion, says Zelensky

Sibiga stressed that by 2026, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Baltic Sea must be cleared of any Russian shadow fleets.