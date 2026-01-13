Ukrainians from US-detained "shadow fleet" tanker Marinera still at sea, Ukrainian Embassy in US says

Seventeen Ukrainian seafarers from the oil tanker Bella 1 (Marinera), arrested by the United States on January 7 while it was sailing from Venezuela under the Russian flag, are still at sea.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States said this in response to an inquiry from LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

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What is the situation with the Ukrainians now?

"As of today [January 13], the situation regarding the seafarers is as follows. Among the crew members of the vessel Bella 1 are 17 Ukrainian citizens. The U.S. State Department has confirmed this information to the embassy. The vessel is currently still at sea," the diplomatic mission told the outlet.

The embassy noted that it is in "constant contact" with all relevant U.S. federal agencies, as well as with the relevant ministries and authorities in Ukraine, to monitor developments and ensure proper information sharing in the case.

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The diplomatic mission said the embassy has sent the U.S. side an official note requesting information on the legal and procedural status of these Ukrainian seafarers, and asking to ensure immediate consular access to the citizens once the tanker arrives at a U.S. port.

Any procedural actions regarding crew members are expected to be carried out after the vessel is escorted (accompanied) to the United States.

"The Ukrainian side is working to engage all available international legal mechanisms to protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens," the embassy added.

Read more: Trump did not answer whether he spoke with Putin after seizure of Marinera tanker

Background

As previously reported, on January 7, it was reported that the United States detained the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean.

It was also reported earlier that on January 7, the United States seized the Russian-flagged tanker Bella-1/Marinera in the North Atlantic. The tanker was sailing from Venezuela to Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian citizens were on board the tanker. It demanded that the United States ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of its citizens on the vessel, respect their rights and interests, and not interfere with the Russians’ swift return from the ship to their homeland.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States said that 17 crew members with Ukrainian citizenship were on board the detained oil tanker Marinera (Bella-1).

Read more: Trump did not answer whether he spoke with Putin after seizure of Marinera tanker