Trump did not answer whether he spoke with Putin after seizure of Marinera tanker

US President Donald Trump refused to answer whether dictator Putin had called him after the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Yes, Trump was asked whether the Russian dictator had called him after the US detained a Russian tanker.

"I don't want to say this. But the fact is that Russian ships, namely a submarine and a destroyer, both left very quickly when we arrived. And we captured the ship, and the oil is being unloaded right now," replied the US leader.

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What preceded it?

Earlier it became known that on January 7, the US seized a tanker flying the Russian flag, Bella-1/Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The tanker was sailing from Venezuela to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian citizens were on board the tanker. They demanded that the US ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of their citizens on the ship, respect their rights and interests, and not prevent the Russians from returning home from the ship as soon as possible.

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