Putin demands higher taxes from Russians to finance war, CCD says

Amid Russia’s economic slowdown and a growing budget deficit, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has demanded that the government "significantly increase" tax collection in 2026.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

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Putin demands higher taxes to finance the war.

"According to official data, economic growth in Russia has almost dropped to zero, and industry has already slipped into recession. With military spending only rising and the economy no longer generating revenue, the authorities are choosing the simplest path, squeezing the maximum out of the population and businesses," the CCD wrote.

"In Russia, VAT has already been raised, the simplified tax system for small businesses is being effectively dismantled, and ever-new levies are being invented for ordinary citizens. Under the slogans of "fairness" and "technological development," the state is simply shifting the financial burden of the war onto citizens’ shoulders. Russians are already feeling how the war is hitting their wallets: prices are rising and real incomes are falling. Putin’s demand to "significantly increase" collections is a signal that things will get worse. "An economy exhausted by war and a society being forced to pay for the dictator’s imperial ambitions will sooner or later reach its limit," the Center for Countering Disinformation added.

Read more: Kremlin shifts war costs onto population – intelligence