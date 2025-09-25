Kremlin shifts war costs onto population – intelligence

In Russia, the tax authorities are massively sending citizens notices to pay income tax on bank deposits for 2024. This measure is intended to offset budget losses caused by the full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported this.

The new obligation applies to interest on deposits in all Russian banks. The basic rate is 13%, while citizens with an annual income over 5 million rubles are taxed at 15%. Starting in 2026, a progressive scale is planned, with the maximum rate reaching 22%.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine noted that while Russian authorities present this move as being in the name of "social justice," in reality it is an attempt to shift the burden of war onto the population. The first proceeds from this tax in 2023 brought Russia 111 billion rubles.

At the same time, the Russian government has already approved the draft federal budget for 2026–2028, which projects a $54.6 billion deficit. Analysts stress that even increased taxation cannot cover the Kremlin’s growing military expenditures.

