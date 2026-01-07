US seized tanker Bella-1, with Russian ships and submarine nearby. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The United States has seized the oil tanker Marinera, linked to Venezuela.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The publication notes that this could increase tensions in relations between the US and Russia. The tanker Bella-1 slipped through the naval blockade.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation was being carried out by the Coast Guard and the US military.

They added that Russian military ships, including a Russian submarine, were nearby during the operation.

The tanker was later renamed Marinera and registered under the Russian flag.

Separately, US officials told Reuters that the US Coast Guard had intercepted another tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters.

Russian propaganda media also published photos taken during the operation.





The media also published photos of Russian military ships and a submarine that were near the tanker during the operation.

Read more: Five sanctioned oil tankers off Venezuela have been transferred to Russian ownership, - NYT

The information was later officially confirmed by U.S. European Command.

The U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Pentagon detained Bella 1 for violating U.S. sanctions.

The vessel was intercepted in the North Atlantic.

What preceded this?