US seized tanker Bella-1, with Russian ships and submarine nearby. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The United States has seized the oil tanker Marinera, linked to Venezuela.
This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The publication notes that this could increase tensions in relations between the US and Russia. The tanker Bella-1 slipped through the naval blockade.
Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation was being carried out by the Coast Guard and the US military.
They added that Russian military ships, including a Russian submarine, were nearby during the operation.
The tanker was later renamed Marinera and registered under the Russian flag.
Separately, US officials told Reuters that the US Coast Guard had intercepted another tanker linked to Venezuela in Latin American waters.
Russian propaganda media also published photos taken during the operation.
The media also published photos of Russian military ships and a submarine that were near the tanker during the operation.
The information was later officially confirmed by U.S. European Command.
The U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Pentagon detained Bella 1 for violating U.S. sanctions.
The vessel was intercepted in the North Atlantic.
What preceded this?
- On 30 December, it became known that the Russian flag had been carelessly painted on the ship, apparently in an attempt to seek protection from Moscow. And on the 31st, the tanker was officially renamed from Bella 1 to Marinera and registered in Russia. Its port of registry is Sochi.
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The Russian government sent an official diplomatic note requesting the United States to stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1, which was heading to Venezuela and is now fleeing from the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean. Moscow said the ship is now sailing under the Russian flag.
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