US suspends assault on Bella 1 tanker after Russian flag appears on board - NYT

The United States Coast Guard suspended the operation to seize the sanctioned oil tanker Bella 1. This was because an image of the Russian flag appeared on board.

This is mentioned in an article in The Wall Street Journal, according to Censor.NET.

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On December 21, the US Coast Guard attempted to intercept the Bella 1 vessel in the Caribbean Sea, which was heading to Venezuela for oil.

According to US officials, The New York Times reports that members of the Bella 1 crew subsequently painted a Russian flag on the tanker during their escape and are now claiming Russian status.

Read more: US has detained third tanker near Venezuela, - Bloomberg

The tanker has been under US sanctions since last year for transporting Iranian oil, which, according to federal authorities, is sold to finance terrorism.

The military says it is fully prepared to seize the ship by force, but is currently awaiting permission from the White House.

However, the situation became more complicated after the Russian tricolor was carelessly painted on the tanker's hull.

Coast guards may seize ships if they do not have a nationality or are suspected of fraud, according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The US believed that the Bella 1 was flying a false flag and could therefore be seized.

Read also: Oil continues to rise in price amid US blockade of Venezuela and airstrikes on Islamic State militants

However, experts say that if the ship was indeed legally re-registered in Russia, a forceful seizure could lead to diplomatic tensions.

The US is currently trying to ascertain the status of the tanker through diplomatic channels.

The White House declined to comment on this information. The Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security also declined to comment. The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more: Largest sanctions package: Ukraine has imposed sanctions on nearly 700 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet"

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