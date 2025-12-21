US has detained third tanker near Venezuela, - Bloomberg
The US has detained another oil tanker near Venezuela.
This was reported on Sunday, December 21, by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the arrest
According to the agency's source, the tanker Bella 1, flying the Panamanian flag and subject to US sanctions, was heading to Venezuela to load cargo.
The arrest took place at a time when US President Donald Trump is tightening the oil blockade on Nicolas Maduro's regime.
The White House has not yet responded to Bloomberg's request for comment.
What preceded it?
- On December 10, it was reported that the United States had intercepted a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
- The Skipper vessel was under close scrutiny by Washington due to its ties to Iranian energy operations.
- On Saturday, December 20, the US seized another oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password