US has detained third tanker near Venezuela, - Bloomberg

The US has detained another oil tanker near Venezuela.

This was reported on Sunday, December 21, by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the arrest

According to the agency's source, the tanker Bella 1, flying the Panamanian flag and subject to US sanctions, was heading to Venezuela to load cargo.

The arrest took place at a time when US President Donald Trump is tightening the oil blockade on Nicolas Maduro's regime.

The White House has not yet responded to Bloomberg's request for comment.

Read more: US preparing three scenarios for removing Maduro from power, - NYT

What preceded it?