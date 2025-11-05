US preparing three scenarios for removing Maduro from power, - NYT

The US President is considering several options for action against Venezuela, including strikes on military targets, seizure of oil fields, and removal of President Nicolás Maduro from power.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

What Trump's advisers are proposing

According to American officials, the head of the White House has not yet made a final decision, but his advisers are insisting on the most decisive steps.

Read more: Trump’s approval rating is lowest during his second term, - CNN poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Among the options being considered by the administration are:

air strikes on Venezuelan military bases;

special operation to capture or eliminate Maduro;

establishment of control over airports and oil infrastructure.

"Nicolás Maduro shuld be forced out," NYT quotes senior Trump administration officials.

At the same time, White House lawyers are seeking legal justification for possible military intervention without congressional approval, arguing that Maduro's entourage is linked to the Cartel de los Soles drug cartel, which the United States has designated as a terrorist organisation.

Read more: US military "conducted lethal strike" to ship carrying drugs that had departed from Venezuela, - Rubio

Military training and focus on oil

According to the publication, American troops are already being built up in the Caribbean region. The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is expected to arrive with more than 5,000 sailors and 75 aircraft. In total, there are about 10,000 US troops in the region.

The Pentagon has also deployed B-52 and B-1 strategic bombers, as well as special forces units.

"Mr. Trump has been reluctant to consider attacks that could put American troops at risk. As a result, many of the plans under development employ naval drones and long-range weapons," NYT source notes.

Read more: Trump promises to impose 25% tariffs on all countries that buy oil from Venezuela

Washington is paying particular attention to Venezuelan oil. Maduro allegedly offered the US concessions and a reorientation of exports from China to American companies, but the White House refused.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to US leader Donald Trump, speaking out against a "mad war" after the deployment of American troops in the Caribbean.

Earlier, he accused Washington of seeking to change the regime in Venezuela and recalled that the country has more than 5,000 "Igla-S" portable anti-aircraft missile systems in key air defence positions.

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