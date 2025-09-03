ENG
News Relations between Venezuela and the United States
US military "conducted a lethal strike" to a ship carrying drugs that had departed from Venezuela, - Rubio

The United States Army dealt a ‘'lethal strike’’ to a ship carrying drugs that had departed from Venezuela.

This was posted on X social media by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Censor.NET.

"Today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization," he told.

