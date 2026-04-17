They issued loans and then demanded money through threats: scheme worth 5.3 million hryvnias has been uncovered. PHOTOS

Seven members of an organised group have been charged with involvement in an online lending scheme that effectively turned debts into a tool for coercion and extortion.

According to the investigation, at least 41 people were affected, and the total losses exceed 5.3 million hryvnias, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The investigation established that from January 2024, the group operated via the web service "BitCapital", which was marketed as a quick loan platform. Money was issued in cryptocurrency, which allowed them to evade scrutiny and operate outside Ukraine’s legal framework.

The terms were set by the organisers themselves: they immediately charged 7% of the loan amount and a further 0.6% for each day of use. In the event of late payment, fines and penalties were imposed, causing debts to grow rapidly and become unmanageable.

When borrowers were unable or refused to pay, pressure was applied – they were phoned, money was demanded, and threats were made.

In February 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine declared the service’s activities illegal – the non-resident company did not hold a licence and was not registered in Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecution, the court imposed preventive measures: six suspects were remanded in custody with the right to bail, and another was placed under house arrest.













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