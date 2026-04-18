Occupiers struck residential building in Bohodukhiv with drone: two people were injured. PHOTO

On the night of 18 April, Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region. An enemy drone struck a residential building. Two people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

"A 42-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured. Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. Three residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged," the statement said.

All emergency services are working at the site of the enemy strike. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

Read also: Enemy drones attacked Bohodukhiv: a house was destroyed and a fire broke out