Weekly rape over two years: suspect arrested. PHOTOS

In the Vinnytsia district, law enforcement officers have arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing his 13-year-old stepdaughter over a period of several years.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Nemyriv District Prosecutor’s Office, he has already been notified of the suspicion of raping his underage stepdaughter, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This is one of the most serious offences, carrying a sentence of up to 15 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.

The crime came to light after the Easter holidays. School management informed the police that a 13-year-old pupil had confessed to the school psychologist that she was being subjected to systematic abuse by her stepfather. The conversation was prompted by bruises on the child’s arms, which teachers noticed after the weekend.

According to the victim, the first incident occurred two years ago – she was only 11 at the time. The girl says that the man took advantage of a moment when they were alone at home: he tied her up and raped her. Subsequently, according to her testimony, this happened almost every week.

The child tried to seek help; she told her mother and grandmother, but they did not believe her.

Following a report from the school, the police immediately opened a criminal investigation. The suspect was arrested and his home was searched. An initial medical examination of the victim confirmed her account; the final results will be provided by forensic experts.

The girl is currently in a specialist facility where she is receiving psychological support.

At the request of the prosecution, the suspect has been remanded in custody without the option of bail.





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