Man held person in forced labour for over 20 years in Lviv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

A man has been arrested in the Lviv region for keeping a person in forced labour for over 20 years.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the investigation, the suspect exploited the vulnerable situation of a man who had no fixed abode or stable income, and recruited him for the purpose of subsequent labour exploitation.

"For more than 20 years, the perpetrator forced the victim to perform heavy physical labour without pay. During this time, the man lived in substandard conditions, without basic amenities. He was also completely financially and psychologically dependent on the perpetrator.

It has been established that the victim lived in a farm building not intended for habitation. During the summer, the suspect moved him outside the settlement to carry out farm work. At that time, the man was housed in a metal container with unsanitary conditions," the statement reads.

Read more: Almost 230,000 Ukrainians become human trafficking victims since independence

Beatings

The police noted that to maintain control and ensure high-quality work, the suspect used physical and psychological violence. In particular, if the work performed did not satisfy the perpetrator, the victim was repeatedly subjected to physical injury.

As a result of prolonged isolation and psychological pressure, the man was unable to resist the perpetrator on his own. Furthermore, during 20 years of labour exploitation, the victim was never provided with medical assistance. The man suffers from a number of chronic illnesses and is currently under medical supervision.

The perpetrator has now been notified of the suspicion of human trafficking and served with a motion for the imposition of a preventive measure.

He faces between 5 and 12 years’ imprisonment, with or without confiscation of property.

Read more: Attack on TCR in Yavoriv: two suspects detained, one wanted



