119 million hryvnias in illegally seized Ukrbud assets in central Kyiv — court delivers verdict. PHOTOS

The Ivano-Frankivsk City Court has found a man guilty of facilitating the illegal seizure of property belonging to the Ukrainian State Construction Corporation and sentenced him to 1 year and 6 months in prison with confiscation of property.

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation established that the defendant had facilitated the unlawful seizure of the company’s property, including the shares of its founders, by using forged documents, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

More than 15 people (notaries, company officials, and others) were involved in the scheme, acting in prior conspiracy. The actions of the individuals under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation are being examined in separate criminal proceedings; the suspects are outside Ukraine and have been placed on the wanted list.

In addition, the trial on the merits is ongoing in court for eight defendants accused in the said crimes.

The case concerns assets and real estate owned by companies that were part of the Ukrainian State Construction Corporation (Ukrbud) group, including office premises in central Kyiv. The total damage exceeds 119 million hryvnias.

Background

In August 2025, the man was extradited to Ukraine from the Federal Republic of Germany. After his detention, the court imposed a pretrial measure of custody.

In November 2025, SBI officers completed the pretrial investigation, after which the indictment was sent to court.

The court found him guilty of aiding and abetting the illegal seizure of the company’s property and handed down the sentence.

In addition to imprisonment, the convicted man was banned for two years from holding positions related to organizational, managerial, and administrative-economic functions.

The court also ordered the confiscation of all property belonging to him.

During the trial, the defendant transferred nearly 400,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





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