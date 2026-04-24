Three people are reported dead and seven wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

Two people were wounded in Kramatorsk, where a high-rise building was destroyed, three high-rise buildings were damaged and four cars were damaged. In Novodonetsk, five high-rise buildings, 30 garages and two cars were damaged. Three people were injured in Druzhkivka; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, two people were killed and two injured, and a car was damaged. One person was killedin Mykhailivka .

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siversk district, a private house was damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times. 828 people, including 78 children, have been evacuated from the front line.











See also: One person was killed and six others wounded as a result of enemy strikes on the Kherson region. PHOTO report