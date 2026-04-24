Misappropriation of over 18 million hryvnias on purchase of generators for military: case has been referred to court. PHOTOS

Prosecutors from the Lviv Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Defence in the Western Region have filed an indictment against an organised group which caused the state losses of over 18 million hryvnias during the procurement of generators for a military unit.

Prosecutors have filed a civil claim for compensation, reports Censor.NET.

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According to the investigation, the scheme was organised by the commander of the military unit, who was responsible for procurement and the use of budget funds – he devised a mechanism for abuse, allocated roles and coordinated the actions of the participants.

In 2022, a civilian woman joined the scheme as a co-organiser, along with the heads of the unit’s electrical and engineering services. Individuals under their control were drawn into the scheme – a company director and a business representative – who, in return for payment, signed contracts and financial documents, even though their companies were not actually operating.

In total, contracts were concluded for the supply of 152 generators worth over 31 million hryvnias at inflated prices. According to the expert report, the overpayment amounts to over 18 million hryvnias.







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