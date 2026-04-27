In the Kherson region, 11 people were injured as result of Russian attacks, including two police officers. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to launch attacks on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Towns and villages under attack
Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Stepanivka, Chornobaivka, Darivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Honcharne, Zorivka, Kizomys, Nadiivka, Novodmytrivka, Rozliv, Tomyna Balka, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Charivne, Dudchany, Respublikanets, Liubymivka, Shevchenkivka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.
What the Russians targeted
Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging in particular three high-rise buildings and three private homes. The occupiers also damaged a church, an enterprise, an outbuilding and private cars.
As a result of the Russian attacks, 11 people were injured, including two police officers.
Yesterday, four people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region.
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