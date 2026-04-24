Two people killed and twelve injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

Throughout the day on 24 April, Russian troops struck Kherson and settlements in the Kherson region, leaving people killed and injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Russian army troops struck settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft, artillery and drones.

It has been recorded that two civilians were killed as a result of Russian aggression, and 12 others were injured.

Strikes on Kherson

In the morning, in Kherson, Russian troops directed an FPV drone at a moped carrying two civilians. A man and a woman were killed on the spot.

See more: Eleven people were injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

In addition, in the regional centre, five people were injured during the day as a result of the enemy’s use of FPV drones, three of them members of a volunteer organisation.

Shelling of the region

Also in the morning, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone in Bilozerka, injuring two female medical workers. During the day, under similar circumstances in the same settlement, another woman was injured while she was outside at the time of the attack.

Three more civilians were injured in Komyshany as a result of artillery shelling.

Another person was injured in Novoraisk while in a yard when the enemy directed a UAV at a house.

See more: Russian forces dropped nine KAB bombs on Kherson and region in evening: factory and warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS

Damage

In addition, enemy shelling damaged private houses and apartment blocks, premises of an enterprise and vehicles.