Fire Point presents mock-ups of FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles at conference in Rzeszow. PHOTO

At a security conference in Rzeszów, Poland, the defence company Fire Point publicly unveiled scale models of its FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles for the first time.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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The event features an exhibition area where Polish, Ukrainian, and foreign companies are showcasing their technologies and solutions in the field of security and defence.

What is known about the FP-7

According to the company, the FP-7 is a ballistic missile of classic architecture, designed to engage enemy targets at medium ranges.

In terms of aerodynamic design and control principles, the FP-7 missile is a "clone", as the manufacturers themselves have stated, of the Soviet 48N6 missiles, which Russia currently uses in its S-400 air defence systems.

Read more: Russia launched 1,900 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine over past week, - Zelenskyy

At the same time, the FP-7 differs in its guidance system and flight control equipment. It is also made from composite materials, which, according to Fire Point, reduces the missile’s weight and increases its range.

Key technical specifications of the FP-7 ballistic missile:

Range: up to 200 km

Flight altitude: 65 km

Warhead weight: up to 150 kg

Accuracy: 14 m

Speed: 4.4 Mach

Maximum flight time: 4.2 mins

More about the FP-9

The FP-9 is a future variant of the FP-7 missile designed to strike targets deep behind enemy lines. It is due to be certified in 2026 and is expected to have a flight range four times greater — over 800 km instead of 200 km.

Key characteristics of the FP-9 missile:

Range: up to 855 km

Flight altitude: 70 km

Warhead weight: up to 800 kg

Accuracy/circular error probability: 20 m

Speed: 6.5 Mach

Maximum flight time: 8.7 mins

Photo: Roman Shrayk / Telegram