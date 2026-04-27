Russia launched 1,900 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine over past week, - Zelenskyy

Russian forces have deployed thousands of drones, aerial bombs, and missiles over the past week. Ukraine is calling for strengthened air defense capabilities and support from its partners.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Over the past week, Russia has launched approximately 1,900 attack drones, nearly 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and about 60 missiles of various types at Ukraine," the president noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this is thanks to timely new contributions from partners to the PURL program, as well as the approval of the 20th EU sanctions package and the European support package worth 90 billion euros in Cyprus.

"Our air defense system is already demonstrating a very high drone interception rate—over 90%. And we need to work to ensure that this percentage continues to grow, not only in terms of shooting down drones but also in terms of ballistic missiles. Every additional delivery of missiles to the air defence system means lives saved, better-protected cities, and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: During night-time attack by Russian Federation, NATO fighter jets shot down Russian UAV that was heading from Odesa region to Romania

Intensive shelling last week

On the night of April 23, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro. Fires broke out in various parts of the city. The enemy targeted residential infrastructure. Three people were killed as a result of the Russian strike.

On the evening of April 24, signs were observed that Russia was preparing for another missile strike on Ukrainian territory.

On the night of April 25, Russian troops carried out a series of drone attacks on Kharkiv. The first strike was recorded in the Saltivskyi district—a drone hit a high-rise building. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region was also hit.

Overnight, Russian invaders once again attacked the Odesa region with drones. Residential buildings and port infrastructure facilities were hit.

The Russians launched wave after wave of attacks on Dnipro for over 20 hours. Eight people were killed, and more than 50 were wounded.

In total, on April 25, Russian forces used attack drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons. The main targets were civilian infrastructure facilities—residential buildings, energy facilities, and industrial enterprises.

Read more: Sybiha after Russian strikes: EU should accelerate support for Ukraine