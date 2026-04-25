Sybiha after Russian strikes: EU should accelerate support for Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for the swift implementation of EU decisions following Russia’s massive nighttime attack on Ukraine and for increased support.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a statement by the foreign minister.

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Sibiga emphasized that the Russian leadership must be held fully accountable for these war crimes.

"Key decisions by the EU have already been approved and must be implemented immediately and in full. Any delay only serves Moscow’s interests. The only adequate response to Russian terror is maximum pressure, tougher sanctions, and expanded support for Ukraine to stop this aggression and restore security in Europe," stated the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Read more: Russia attacked Zaporizhia and the region: there is dead and wounded person

A massive combined strike on April 25

On the night of April 25, Russian forces launched another massive combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using strike drones and various types of missiles. Both the western and central regions of the country came under attack.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, the main strike was directed at:

Kyiv region

Central regions of Ukraine

Southern regions

Specific critical infrastructure facilities

Air defense forces were deployed across many regions, facing a heavy workload due to the scale of the attack and the combined use of various weapons systems.

A series of explosions rocked Dnipro overnight, lasting several hours, and resulting in fires and significant damage to residential and industrial infrastructure. At least three people were killed in the attack, and more than 20 residents were injured.

More than 20 residents were injured, including a child;

at least one 4-story residential building has been partially destroyed;

At least five high-rise buildings, private homes, and businesses have been damaged;

Large-scale fires broke out, including at gas stations and industrial facilities.

Kharkiv has also come under Russian attack. The enemy struck several districts of the city. A man and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy were injured.

See more: Five Russian missiles and drone were shot down in Cherkasy region; there is damage to buildings and one person has been injured, - Regional Military Administration. PHOTO