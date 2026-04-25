Five Russian missiles and drone were shot down in Cherkasy region; there is damage to buildings and one person has been injured, - Regional Military Administration. PHOTO
On the night of 25 April, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine; in particular, aerial targets were detected over the Cherkasy region.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets.
Air defence operations
Air defence forces within the region destroyed five Russian missiles and one drone.
Initial reports indicated that there were no casualties.
Consequences of the attack
In the Cherkasy district, rocket debris damaged the roof of a private house.
Further information revealed additional damage.
In particular, a residential building, a farm building, and two cars were damaged.
Casualties
One local resident also sustained minor injuries.
Medical staff treated him; hospitalisation was not required.
Appeal to residents
The authorities are urging citizens not to touch the wreckage of downed targets and to immediately report such finds to the emergency services on 101 or 102.
Surveys of the areas following the attack are ongoing.
What happened
- Russian drones, missiles, and artillery struck cities across Ukraine: four people were killed and over 30 wounded.
Read also on Censor.NET:"Shaheds" attacked Cherkasy region: house damaged
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