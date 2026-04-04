Night-time drone attack: houses damaged in Cherkasy region. PHOTOS

In the Cherkasy region, air defence forces shot down five Russian drones. Debris from the crash damaged residential buildings and cars in the community; there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Since Friday evening, the enemy has been relentlessly targeting our air defences. The night was also fraught with alarm," the statement reads.

It is noted that air defence forces and mobile fire groups destroyed five Russian UAVs.

In the Ruskopolyanska community, nine residential buildings and several cars were damaged by debris and the blast wave, according to preliminary data.

"There were no calls to the emergency services regarding injuries," Taburets noted.

Watch more: Russian army struck residential buildings in Sumy: 11 people were injured, including one child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack











Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: infant and child injured