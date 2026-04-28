FPV drones cover 25 km and hit target under EW: Defense Ministry tests new developments. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defense, together with Brave1, has tested a new generation of strike FPV drones from eight Ukrainian manufacturers at a training ground. Serhii Sternenko, an adviser on UAV effectiveness, is also working on the development of this type of FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov.

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How the tests went

During the tests, the drones covered up to 25 km and hit targets under the influence of various types of electronic warfare. Some of the solutions fully completed all tasks in conditions as close as possible to combat.

"Our task is to scale these technologies in the military as quickly as possible and ensure accelerated deliveries so that units receive effective tools immediately after the results are confirmed," Fedorov said.

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The necessary system has already been built for this:

simplified codification to shorten the path from development to the front;

changed the approach to forming requirements: 80% of resources go to effective solutions based on battlefield data, and 20% to new technologies;

regular field tests are being conducted together with Brave1.

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A separate testing methodology is being developed for each class of UAV. All manufacturers whose solutions are not yet being contracted by the state are being involved in the tests. If a drone confirms its effectiveness in combat conditions, the contracting and scaling process is launched immediately.









It was precisely this model that was used to test the new type of FPV.

"We are introducing innovations into the military to defeat the enemy in every technological cycle and, as instructed by the President, to protect our skies, stop the enemy at the front and deal a blow to Russia’s economy," the minister emphasised.

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