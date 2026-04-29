Two people are reported dead and three wounded in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
One person was wounded in Tetyanivka, Svyatogorsk community. In Mykolaivka, one high-rise building was destroyed, 17 high-rise buildings, 39 private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in Orikhuvatka, one person was wounded, and a private house was destroyed. In Sloviansk, a business and a minibus were damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was injured, three high-rise buildings, a post office and an administrative building were damaged; in Komyshuvaha, one person was killed. In Samyilivka, Novodonetsk district, a house was damaged. In Kindrativka, Druzhkivka district, one person was killed.
Bakhmut District
In Riznykivka, Siversk district, private houses were damaged.
In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 19 times. 867 people, including 34 children, have been evacuated from the front line.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password