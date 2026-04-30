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After visiting Honduras, Mylovanov was named Entrepreneur of the Year, - Honcharenko. PHOTO

MP Oleksii Honcharenko has criticised the actions of Tymofii Mylovanov, chairman of the supervisory board of "Ukroboronprom," and claimed that his success is politically motivated.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Honcharenko’s Facebook post.

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"Timofii Mylovanov, incidentally, became ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ after visiting Honduras," wrote the MP.

He noted, however, that to obtain prestigious titles and positions in Ukraine today, it is apparently not necessary to build a real business or create jobs. In Honcharenko’s view, the main ingredient of Mylovanov’s "success" is public loyalty to the state leadership.

Political criticism of Milovanov: Goncharenko on business, power and appointments

"You need to love the president, the former head of the President’s Office and the entire government. Love them strongly and passionately. So that the whole of Facebook knows! And then it will come – from Energoatom, from Ukroboronprom, from the casino, from everyone," wrote the MP.

Honcharenko also noted that on 27 April, Mylovanov was again unable to attend the Temporary Investigation Commission because he had travelled abroad.

"I hope to Honduras," wrote the MP.

Watch more: Honcharenko listened to new "Mindich tapes" and addressed Vova: "Aren’t you ashamed? How could you have allowed such corruption to take root?". VIDEO

Author: 

SCC (27) Ukroboronprom (161) Honcharenko (98) Tymofii Mylovanov (20)
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