The militarisation of school education continues in Russia. Pupils in Years 5 to 9 across the Russian Federation will be required to study 15 comic-style short stories about war criminals – so-called ‘special military operation’ veterans – who are presented as role models.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

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"Propagandists claim that such measures supposedly help instil in young people ‘respect for history and the exploits of heroes’, as well as ‘inspire’ them to achieve their own goals. In reality, however, the Russian Federation’s propaganda machine has long been geared towards the total mobilisation and militarisation of its society," the Centre writes.

In pursuing this goal, propagandists pay particular attention to the militarisation of young people and children. The Kremlin views the younger generation solely as a resource for the unquestioning fulfilment of its geopolitical whims.

"The use of such 'educational materials' significantly alters the role of school education in the Russian Federation, reinforcing its ideological component. As a result, schools are increasingly becoming a tool for fostering loyalty to state policy and promoting military rhetoric among young people," the CCD stated.

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