Occupiers struck communications facility in Chernihiv region; in total, there were 33 shelling incidents in region over past 24 hours. PHOTOS
Yesterday, the enemy attacked the border areas of the Chernihiv region using FPV drones. A total of 33 attacks were recorded over the past 24 hours.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
Koriukivka District
A communications facility was hit. In one of the villages, a house, outbuildings, and a car were destroyed by the shelling. In another village, a private house caught fire.
Novhorod-Siverskyi district
Two houses caught fire in one village. In another, a house and a car were damaged.
Consequences of the attacks
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