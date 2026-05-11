14-year-old boy was injured in Chernihiv region by grenade explosion; his father had brought grenade from combat zone, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury of a child in Bobrovytsia, Nizhyn District, Chernihiv Region, following a grenade explosion.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, on the night of 10 May, the police received a report that a 14-year-old boy had been injured in the town of Bobrovytsia as a result of the explosion of an unknown object.



An investigative team arrived at the scene immediately.

See more: Explosion occurred near shop in Kharkiv: grenade fuse was found, - National Police. PHOTOS

Decided to take it apart

While establishing the full circumstances of the incident, investigators discovered that the minor had found an object resembling a grenade fuse, which his father had brought home from a combat zone in 2022. The boy decided to take the object apart, resulting in an explosion – the minor sustained injuries to his arm and both legs.



The victim was taken to hospital, where he received medical treatment. The boy’s life is not in danger.

Weapon seized

It is reported that during an inspection of the scene, police officers discovered and seized fragments and a fuse pin, an object resembling an F-1 grenade, a UZRGM fuse, a sawn-off hunting rifle, six dozen rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and a revolver. The seized items have been sent for forensic examination.

Police investigators, under the procedural supervision of the Nizhyn District Prosecutor’s Office, are currently investigating a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition or explosive substances).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.