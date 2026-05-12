Monuments to Shevchenko, Bykov and the Chornobyl liquidators are being evacuated from Kramatorsk. PHOTO

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, the evacuation of cultural heritage is underway – the city is temporarily relocating three monuments to safer regions to protect them from possible attacks by Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "Suspilne Donbas", this was revealed to journalists by Ihor Yeskov, head of the press service of the Kramatorsk City Executive Committee.

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According to him, monuments to Taras Shevchenko and Leonid Bykov, as well as a sculptural composition honouring the Chornobyl disaster liquidators, are currently being dismantled and prepared for transport. The exact destination of the artefacts is not being disclosed for security reasons.

At the end of April, a monument dedicated to Stepan Chubenko – a teenager who was shot dead by ‘DPR’ militants in 2014 for his pro-Ukrainian stance – was already evacuated from Kramatorsk.

Yeskov clarified that the main problem during the evacuation is the status of the objects themselves – not all of them are on the city authorities’ books. Some, in particular the monuments to Vasyl Stus and Maria Prymachenko, and the "Circle of Life" installation, belong to private owners.

Read more: In 2025, Russia damaged 307 monuments and 261 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine, - Ministry of Culture





