In 2025, Russia damaged 307 monuments and 261 cultural infrastructure objects in Ukraine, - Ministry of Culture

Throughout 2025, Ukraine suffered significant losses in the cultural sphere as a result of Russian armed aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an official statement by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

According to the agency, since the beginning of this year alone, 307 cultural heritage sites and 261 cultural infrastructure facilities have been destroyed or damaged.

The information is collected as part of the systematic recording of the consequences of hostilities, missile strikes, and the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The extent of damage to cultural heritage in 2025

The Ministry of Culture notes that the figures provided are not final. In some of the temporarily occupied territories, experts are unable to fully assess the damage, so the actual level of losses may be significantly higher.

These include monuments of national and local significance, as well as newly discovered sites of historical and architectural value. Damage has been recorded as a result of shelling, combat clashes, and the prolonged presence of objects in the combat zone.

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Ukraine's cultural losses since the start of the full-scale war

In total, since February 2022, 1,640 cultural heritage sites and 2,446 cultural infrastructure facilities have been documented as damaged or completely destroyed in Ukraine. The greatest losses were suffered by the Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions, along with the capital. Damage has been recorded in a total of 18 regions of the country.

Among the affected facilities are museums, libraries, theaters, clubs, art education institutions, and other cultural spaces in communities.

The agency emphasizes that the destruction of cultural heritage is deliberate.

"The deliberate destruction of cultural heritage is part of the war against Ukrainian identity," the Ministry of Culture emphasizes.

The collected data is used for international documentation of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, as well as for preparing programs to restore Ukraine's cultural sphere after the war ends.