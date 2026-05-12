SSU has detained FSB agent in its own frontline unit: traitor faces life imprisonment. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has reported the exposure of an FSB agent within one of the security service’s frontline units.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the SSU.

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According to the investigation, the employee passed information to the Russian security service regarding the SSU’s operational investigations and criminal proceedings.

The Russian side was particularly interested in materials concerning the exposure of intelligence networks, as well as the personal data of Ukrainian security service staff.

See more: Wanted to kill senior Ukrainian Armed Forces official ahead of "9 May anniversary": hitman detained in Odesa, – SSU. PHOTO

How the agent operated

The SSU reported that the woman was recruited through her father, who lives in occupied Berdiansk and collaborates with the Russians.

According to the investigation, it was he who acted as an intermediary between his daughter and the FSB and passed on instructions to her regarding the collection of information.

Investigators established that the agent recorded operational data on her phone or jotted it down on scraps of paper, and subsequently passed it on to the Russian side.

What the suspect faces

After documenting her activities, SSU internal security officers detained the woman.

During searches, a smartphone containing evidence of her collaboration with the FSB was seized from her.

Investigators are preparing to charge her with treason under martial law.

The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.