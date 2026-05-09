Wanted to kill senior Ukrainian Armed Forces official ahead of "9 May anniversary": hitman detained in Odesa, – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has foiled a high-profile terrorist attack in Odesa. A Russian agent has been arrested in the regional capital after attempting to assassinate a senior officer of the Ukrainian Navy.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

The arrest took place thanks to the Security Service’s round-the-clock pre-emptive work and a timely report from a concerned citizen who contacted the Security Service’s hotline to report a suspicious individual.

According to the plan devised by Russian intelligence officers, the officer was to be killed on 9 May to create a media backdrop favourable to the Kremlin for the celebration of ‘Victory Day’.

The investigation established that the hitman planned to set up an ambush near the Ukrainian soldier’s residence and intended to shoot him with an automatic rifle.

According to available information, the perpetrator was to open fire as the officer was driving out of his driveway.

Counter-intelligence officers and special forces from the SSU’s "Alpha" Centre foiled the assassination attempt and detained the hitman on 8 May. According to the case file, the suspect turned out to be a repeat offender from the Donetsk region who had been recruited by the enemy and had previously served a sentence for murder.

The man came to the attention of the Russians while looking for "easy money" on relevant Telegram channels.

See more: Bloggers who "leaked" Defense Forces positions on social media "face" 8 years in prison – SSU. PHOTO

After being recruited, he travelled to Odesa, where he rented a flat to prepare for the assassination attempt. Initially, the suspect tracked down the residence of a Ukrainian serviceman, conducted reconnaissance of the surrounding area, and selected locations for an ambush.

The agent then received the coordinates of the hideouts from his handler in Russia, from which he retrieved an AK-74 assault rifle and two loaded magazines. To conceal the weapon whilst moving around the city, the hitman used a bag with a false bottom, the SSU notes.

Searches and suspicion

During searches, an assault rifle with ammunition and a mobile phone, from which he coordinated his actions with the Russian intelligence officer, were seized from the detainee.

SSU investigators informed the suspect that he was under suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 3 of Article 15, Article 258 (attempted terrorist act).

The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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