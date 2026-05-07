Bloggers who "leaked" Defense Forces positions on social media "face" 8 years in prison – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed new facts of illegal dissemination of information about the locations of Ukrainian forces. As a result of a special operation, three bloggers were detained for "leaking" data on the positions and movements of the Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the investigation, a local resident was detained in Donetsk Oblast for posting videos on TikTok showing the routes and temporary basing locations of Ukrainian military columns in Kramatorsk. His posts gained up to 100,000 views.

In the Chernihiv Oblast, two more administrators of Telegram channels with tens of thousands of subscribers were exposed. One of them shared coordinates of checkpoints and routes used by police patrols with 17,000 users, while the other was evading mobilization and at the same time published the routes of mobile groups of territorial recruitment centers on his page, which had more than 6,000 subscribers.







See more: Set two Ukrainian Armed Forces SUVs on fire: Russian agent detained in Kharkiv, - SSU

During searches of the detainees, smartphones and computers used to publish the collected coordinates were seized. Forensic analysis confirmed the facts of subversive activities in favour of the aggressor state.

The suspects have been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 – obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces;

Part 2 of Article 114-2 – dissemination of information regarding the movement or location of military formations during martial law.

The suspects face up to 8 years’ imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify any possible accomplices of the detainees.

See more: SSU has exposed FSB agent who organised arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv. PHOTO