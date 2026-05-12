In Cherkasy region, electric train caught fire whilst in motion, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO
In the Cherkasy region, carriages on a commuter electric train caught fire whilst in motion.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the State Emergency Service of the Cherkasy region and Ukrzaliznytsia.
The fire broke out on 12 May near the village of Kosari in the Cherkasy district.
Forty passengers were evacuated from the train before the arrival of the emergency services. No one was injured in the incident.
What is known about the fire
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire broke out while the electric train was in motion.
Rescue workers extinguished the fire, which covered an area of 180 square metres, and prevented it from spreading.
A fire engine and a local volunteer fire brigade were also called in to help extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.
Which services are delayed
Several Ukrzaliznytsia services are delayed due to the fire.
- Train No. 6551/6552 on the Cherkasy–Znamianka route departed from Kosari station with a reserve set, approximately one and a half hours late.
- The departure of train No. 6506 from Raihorod station, running between Taras Shevchenko and Znamianka, is also delayed by 1–1.5 hours.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password