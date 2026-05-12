In Cherkasy region, electric train caught fire whilst in motion, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

In the Cherkasy region, carriages on a commuter electric train caught fire whilst in motion.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the State Emergency Service of the Cherkasy region and Ukrzaliznytsia.

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The fire broke out on 12 May near the village of Kosari in the Cherkasy district.

Forty passengers were evacuated from the train before the arrival of the emergency services. No one was injured in the incident.

See more: Consequences of attack in Cherkasy region: kindergarten and houses damaged. PHOTOS

What is known about the fire

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire broke out while the electric train was in motion.

Rescue workers extinguished the fire, which covered an area of 180 square metres, and prevented it from spreading.

A fire engine and a local volunteer fire brigade were also called in to help extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.







Which services are delayed

Several Ukrzaliznytsia services are delayed due to the fire.