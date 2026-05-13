Ukrainian arms manufacturers presented their latest developments for 7th Airborne Corps. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defence companies presented their technological solutions to personnel from the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces. The use of innovation in combat conditions was the central theme of the "MilTech Innovations" event, organised by the 7th Airborne Corps and the Council of Arms Manufacturers in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, the programme included networking between manufacturers and the corps’ paratroopers, as well as a presentation of modern weaponry from 35 manufacturers.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Modern developments and combat technologies

Companies showcased new models of FPV drones, combat ground robotic systems, electronic warfare (EW) technologies, and other modern solutions. The event also featured panel discussions on the synergy between UAVs and EW for technological advantage, building an effective feedback system, and the challenges of deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As Ihor Bohdan, Head of the Centre for Innovation and Technology at the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces, explained, the event helped bring technology companies together in one place.

"The guys exchanged experiences on applications with manufacturers. We found common ground. We will continue to develop and scale up, introducing innovations and technologies in the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces," he emphasised.

Read more: More than 280,000 cases of lost firearms have been recorded in Ukraine in recent years, - National Police. DOCUMENT

Cooperation between the front line and manufacturers

"The brigades of the 7th Airborne Corps are rapidly implementing innovations through their own R&D centres, repair workshops and close cooperation with developers," added Major Denys Poliachenko, Head of the Logistics Department of the 7th Airborne Corps.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers’ Council, emphasised the importance of meetings between developers and representatives of combat units.

"The most valuable feedback for a manufacturer today comes from the front line. The manufacturer must understand the real needs of the units: what works, what needs to be changed, and what can be scaled up right now. It is precisely through this direct interaction between the military and industry that solutions are born which give an advantage on the battlefield. I would like to thank Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiychuk for this excellent initiative to organise such an event," said Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

Representatives of defence companies stress that feedback from the military is crucial for them to rapidly improve their designs. Yurii Poritskyi, owner of one of the companies participating in the forum, is convinced that new weapon prototypes need to be tested as early as the unit’s formation stage.

"Every unit has its own specific requirements, so creating a one-size-fits-all solution is very difficult. That is why, when developing and improving our products, we take into account the requests and needs of the military personnel who use our equipment. In addition to constantly gathering feedback, it is important for us to understand what functions and types of weaponry will be required for future missions, so that we can incorporate these improvements at the development or update stage," noted Yurii Poritskyi.

Forum participants emphasised that manufacturers are primarily interested in creating equipment that will fully meet the military’s needs.