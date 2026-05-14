Soldier Tymofii Kulishenko died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Soldier Tymofii Kulishenko was killed whilst carrying out a combat mission near Dobropillia. He had been serving since 2015 and worked as a scout and drone operator.

According to Censor.NET, his daughter Sofia reported this on her Facebook page.

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"For almost nine years, he defended our country and gave the most precious thing he had – his life – so that we could live. His sacrifice for Ukraine will never be forgotten," the post reads.

During his service, Tymofiy Kulishenko served as an infantryman, machine-gunner and scout, and had recently been involved in aerial reconnaissance and drone operations. He carried out all the combat missions assigned to him.

According to official data from 7 May, the commander of the combined unit reported that whilst carrying out a combat mission in the city of Dobropillia, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, at approximately 11:50 on 6 May 2026, as a result of a strike by an enemy FPV drone, Tymofii Kulishenko sustained fatal injuries.

Farewell to the Hero

The funeral service for Tymofii Kulishenko will take place on 14 May at 15:00 at the Berkovets Cemetery, Kyiv, Stetsenko Street.





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