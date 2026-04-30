Farewell held in Kyiv for Viktoriia Bobrova (Kvitka), fallen servicewoman of 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss. PHOTOS

On April 30, Ukrainian defender, producer and casting director Viktoriia Bobrova (call sign Kvitka) was laid to rest in Kyiv. She was killed on April 23 while carrying out a combat mission at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing hromadske.

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What is known?

Viktoriia served as an officer in the communications department of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss.

Dozens of people came to say goodbye to Viktoriia, including her relatives, friends, colleagues, fellow soldiers and concerned Ukrainians. The service was held at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. From there, people walked in procession to Independence Square, where Kvitka's loved ones delivered farewell speeches, recalling the life of the Ukrainian defender.

Photo: Inna Dubrovyk / hromadske

Photo: Inna Dubrovyk / hromadske

The young woman will be buried at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv — the city where she worked for many years and spent her entire adult life.

See more: Alina Hruzina, 19-year-old Ukrainian soldier, was killed while on combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Photo: Inna Dubrovyk / hromadske

More about Kvitka’s life

Viktoriia joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine around June 2024. And in the last week before her death, she held the position of acting head of the communications department of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade.

As a producer, Viktoriia worked on a number of projects, including the films "How I Spent My Summer Holidays" by Antonio Lukich, "Double Immelman" by Vira Yakovenko, and the series "Resistance" and "Friends".

See more: Servicewoman of 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss, producer Viktoriia Bobrova (Kvitka), killed at front

Photo: Inna Dubrovyk / hromadske

Photo: Inna Dubrovyk / hromadske