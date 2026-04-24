Servicewoman of 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss, producer Viktoriia Bobrova (Kvitka), killed at front. PHOTO

Ukrainian producer, casting director, and servicewoman Viktoriia Bobrova (Kvitka) has been killed in the war. She served as an officer in the communications section of the command of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss.

Viktoriia’s mother reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

In the comments under Viktoriia’s latest post, her mother wrote: "Yes, it is true, my Kvitka is gone, my daughter is gone. But she will always remain with us, forever young and beautiful."

There is currently no information about the circumstances of her death or the date of the farewell ceremony.

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Memories of Viktoriia

Actress Anastasiia Pustovit and volunteer Viktoriia Ilha expressed their condolences on social media.

Viktoriia’s comrades-in-arms, with whom she served, also spoke about the loss. In particular, Bohdan Fliunt wrote: "I could say a lot about Vika. We lived and worked together; she was always my right hand during service, a worthy officer who had only just taken over my position and duties and was already performing them at the highest level. But all that will come later. For now, I will only say that this is a great loss, a very great one."





Before joining the military, Viktoriia worked in the film industry as a producer and casting director. She was involved in a number of Ukrainian projects, including the documentaries How I Spent My Summer Holidays by Antonio Lukich and Double Immelmann by Vira Yakovenko, as well as the series Resistance and Friends.

In recent years, Bobrova served as an officer in the communications section of the command of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss.

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