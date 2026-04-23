The ashes of Russian volunteer fighter with the HUR, Ildar Dadin, who was killed in combat in Kharkiv region in 2024, were buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this.

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As the HUR noted, Ildar is the first Russian volunteer to be buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

"He consistently opposed the Putin regime, became one of the first people convicted under the criminal article on ‘repeated violation of the rules for organizing rallies’ in Russia, went through imprisonment and was subjected to torture," the statement says.











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The fighter’s combat path

After the start of the full-scale war, he immediately left Russia and joined Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The fighter repeatedly took part in complex operations in various directions, from the Kursk region to the Kharkiv region.

The volunteer fought his last battle in the Kharkiv region while helping a wounded fellow soldier

His brothers-in-arms remembered Gandhi as a principled fighter for justice and freedom: a sincere pacifist who took up arms for the sake of the idea of liberating Ukraine from the mad Kremlin regime.

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"Brothers-in-arms, family members and close friends of Ildar gathered to pay their last respects and honor his path. He fought to the end and died a hero — with a weapon in his hands," the HUR added.