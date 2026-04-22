Defending Ukraine, Plast member Volodymyr Reznichenko, soldier of 5th Separate Brigade, was killed at front. PHOTO

Vladimir Reznichenko, a Plast member born in 1979, was killed on the front line whilst defending Ukraine. He served in the 5th Separate Assault Brigade and was a senior member of the "Plast Kyiv District".

This has been reported on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the Hero?

"He planned to be a youth leader, attended Plast training courses and camps. When the time came, he went to defend our country. A caring and bright person," wrote his Plast comrade Bohdan Yatsun.

The post also notes that Volodymyr actively supported and helped the Obukhiv Plast unit between 2019 and 2023. He took part in "Haidashnyk" during the district youth camp "Mazepa’s Treasure Island", St George’s Day, and the district novice camp "Adventure". He was one of the organisers of the latter camp.

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Reznichenko was mobilised in 2024 into the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade as a gunner in the 1st Assault Battalion. He fought in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Support for the family

If you are able to support his mother, here are the bank details: 4149 4975 3538 8377, Galina Reznichenko.

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