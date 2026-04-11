Patrol officers Ihor Lisytsyn and Ihor Radzyminskyi were killed as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Two patrol officers – Ihor Lisytsyn and Ihor Radzyminskyi – have been killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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They went to the front together

Before the full-scale invasion, Lisytsyn and Radzyminskyi served in the TOR company of the Patrol Police Department in the Kharkiv region.

Lisytsyn was the company commander, while Radzyminskyi held the rank of inspector. In 2022, they went to the front together and later became artillerymen in the ‘Predator’ brigade.

Ihor Lisytsyn

Police Major Ihor Lisytsyn was the commander of an artillery company within the "Predator" brigade. His comrades remember him as a leader who led from the front and was always there to help. Ihor is survived by his mother, wife and son.

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Ihor Radzyminskyi

Police Captain Ihor Radzyminskyi was a senior officer in an artillery battery. His comrades remember him as a kind and warm-hearted man, a reliable friend and a brave fighter. Ihor is survived by his mother and father, as well as his wife and son, who was born in April 2025.